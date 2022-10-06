Andor: The last episode of the Star Wars show turned into a pretty cool Indiana Jones Easter egg

Attention: there are SPOILERS ahead for the Andorean episode “The Axe forgets”!

When someone thinks of Lucasfilm, two franchises immediately come to mind: “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” (although bonus points if you also thought of Willow). The Indiana Jones films have included several Easter eggs from Star Wars (among others) over the decades, including the hieroglyph C-3PO and R2-D2 seen in “In Search of the Lost Ark” and the nightclub at the beginning of “Temple.” Doom is called the Obi-Wan Club. On the other hand, the last episode of “Andor”, which can now be broadcast by Disney+ subscribers, contained a pretty cool Indiana Jones Easter egg, which directly refers to the second part of the film series.

At the end of “The Axe Forgets” we briefly reunite with Stellan Skarsgard’s Luten Rael, a rebel operative who met Cassian Andor Diego Luna in “Reckoning” and sent him on a mission led by Vel Sarth Faye Marsay. While Luten is fiddling with his radio and eagerly waiting for news about how the mission went, we see some artifacts displayed on the shelves behind him in his store on Coruscant, and if you look closely to the right of the actor, you will see two familiar orange stones in the corner.

Yes, it really is a pair of Sankara stones from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Destiny”. There were five such stones in the 1984 film, and Mola Ram and his cult of bandits intended to use them for their nefarious schemes. By the end of The Temple of Doom, all but one of Sankara’s Stones had been lost, and Dr. Henry Jones Jr., Willie Scott, and Short Round returned him to his rightful home with the villagers of Mayapor. Now we know that there are at least two Sankara Stones in the Star Wars universe, although do they have the same mystical properties? You know what, I think about it too much, let’s just be happy that Andor’s prop team threw this Easter egg for the keen-eyed viewers of the Star Wars show.

Full disclosure, this is not the first Indiana Jones Easter egg to be included in Andor. In the episode “Aldhani”, when we first visited the Luten Rael store, one of the artifacts we saw included an Indiana Jones whip, albeit encased in carbonite. So is it on Indiana Jones Easter eggs in Andor, or will there be more? Can we potentially see the Ark of the Covenant or the Holy Grail in a Luten store or on one of the planets that Cassian visits? Now I will be watching the background more closely in future episodes that will be released on Wednesdays on Disney+.

While you’re waiting for the next chapter of Cassian Andor’s journey to Rogue One, check out our breakdown of how to watch Star Wars movies in order and where the series fall on the timeline. Andor has also already received the green light for the second season, which will lead to the events of “Rogue One”.