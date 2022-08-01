Andor differs from other “Star Wars” TV shows in one big aspect

Screenwriter and showrunner Tony Gilroy spoke about one significant difference between Andor and other Star Wars TV shows. The last part of the long-running sci-fi fantasy franchise will be dedicated to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a rebel spy who first debuted in the popular Star Wars spin-off, Rogue One: Star Wars: Stories. The events of Andor take place five years before the events of “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” and tell about Andor’s path to becoming one of the most important participants in the cause of the Uprising. The show, consisting of blocks of three episodes, each dedicated to one year of Andor’s life, offers a unique storytelling experience unlike anything from Star Wars.

During the filming of the movie “Rogue One”, the filmmakers had problems with adequate lighting of actors and spaceships during space battle scenes; the use of large LED screens solved the problems. This inspired the creation of StageCraft, or LED Volume, a technology used in modern studio productions with a large volume of VFX, which uses a variety of LED screens to display customizable backgrounds to simulate real places. The Mandalorian was the first television series to use revolutionary technology, and so far every subsequent Star Wars show has used Tom.

In an interview with Empire, Gilroy said that Andor did not use LED Volume technology during filming. The showrunner admitted that “We didn’t use StageCraft at all,” calling the series “old-school.” Instead, the upcoming Star Wars series is filmed on several carefully designed physical and location sites to fully realize the alien worlds of the show. Although Tom’s convenience is gone, the actors appreciated the work on physical locations. Luna explained, “As an actor, it’s beautiful. Everything is mechanical. You interact with real things.” Fiona Shaw admired the fact that her character’s house was physically built from old spaceship parts, adding: “I used to go out and just look at it. It was breathtaking.”

Andor probably used real scenery to substantiate the story and the cast, immersing both the actor and, ultimately, the audience in the harsh world of Andor. Using real locations for filming provides a certain scale that CGI sets, and Volume has yet to be fully achieved, although the films have come pretty close, as can be seen from the recent use of Volume to recreate Gotham in Batman. Luna recalled that he had to climb the mountain for “hours” to shoot one frame, but noted that the view was impressive: “All you can see around you is the sky, trees, rivers, lakes. Amazing! It’s like you’re on another planet. ” Such an arrangement only enhances immersion and verisimilitude for the audience.

The original films of the first Star Wars trilogy could not simulate huge alien worlds on a computer, as many modern science fiction films do today. In “Star Wars: Episode IV. New Hope” actors traveled all over the world to Tunisia to build sets and shoot in a real desert wasteland to miraculously create the effect that Luke Skywalker, his aunt and uncle are actually on the desert planet Tatooine. Although volume and computer visuals today can mimic these places, as VFX artists did for Obi-Wan Kenobi, there is still a tangible difference between what is real. Viewers will be able to evaluate the scenes on the spot themselves when Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21.