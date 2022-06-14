Anderson .Paak played drums for BTS during their live performance of “Proof”

Anderson Paak’s skills as a musician have been demonstrated for more than a decade. In 2022, the Californian singer, rapper and drummer will showcase his drumming talents together with the popular k-pop group BTS in their live online performance Proof.

Anderson Paak grew up in Southern California, and he had a hard time in the entertainment industry. In the early days of his career, before he adopted the nickname Anderson.Paak, he was the drummer for former American Idol contestant Haley Reinhart.

.Paak released his debut album Venice in 2014. He continued to release hits throughout the 2010s with his albums Malibu, Oxnard and Ventura.

In 2021 .Paak joined forces with superstar artist Bruno Mars to form the R&B group Silk Sonic. They won four Grammy Awards for their No. 1 single “Leave the Door Open”, including the much-coveted “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year” categories.

Paak is known to play drums during his own shows and rarely performs as a drummer for other artists nowadays. But at the beginning of 2022 .Paak showed off his drumming skills to the world when he played drums for Eminem during the rapper’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl.

Anderson Paak played drums in BTS

In June 2022 .Paak sat down at the drum kit again, this time for the Korean boy band BTS at their Proof live concert, which was broadcast on the Internet. The performance, named after their new anthology album, included a concert part and a question and answer part, when the singers talked about their past with the band and where it was going.

During the show .Paak played drums during the performance of the album’s title single “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”. The song evokes nostalgia for the past eras of BTS and emphasizes that the band will live on.

.Paak, who is half Korean himself, talked to the band members after their performance about the song and his appreciation to them. “I like it, it reminds me of the church,” he said.Paak about the song. He also revealed that his son, Soul Rashid, showed him how wonderful BTS is.

“It was my son because he’s a big fan,” he said. “He made me a fan. And I’ve been obsessed ever since. I was ARMIE.”

BTS take a break

Although BTS have been around for almost a decade, they have never released an anthology album until now, as is often the case with many other K-pop artists and groups. At the BTS Festa 2022 dinner, RM spoke about the release of an anthology album in the ninth year of their existence.

Suga then confirmed that the band would be breaking up for a while as they focused on their solo career: “We’re on hiatus right now.”

RM admitted that he didn’t think BTS would get to the point where a break was needed, but they reached the point where they were ready to move on. “I always thought BTS was different from other bands, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to grow up,” he said honestly. “You have to keep making music and keep doing something.”