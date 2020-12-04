And this happened: China put the artificial sun into action!

Chinese scientists have tested a thermonuclear reactor called the artificial sun for the first time. The temperature of the Artificial Sun can reach up to 200 million degrees Celsius. So this means that; About 16 times warmer than the sun. China commissioned the artificial Sun, the country’s largest fusion reactor!

China tested the artificial Sun today

The HL-2M Tokamak reactor is China’s largest and most advanced fusion research experimental device. Scientists think this device has the potential to be a powerful source of clean energy. Artificial Sun; It uses a magnetic field to melt hot plasma and can reach temperatures in excess of 200 million degrees Celsius. It is about ten times hotter than the sun’s core.

This reactor is located in the southwestern province of Sichuan and started operation in late 2019. The device is unofficially called the artificial Sun because it produces a large amount of heat and energy. They plan to use this device in collaboration with scientists working on International Fusion Experimental Reactor, the world’s largest fusion research project based in France. The HL-2M Tokamak reactor is planned to be completed in 2025.

Chinese newspaper People’s Daily about this reactor: “The development of nuclear fusion energy is not only a way to solve China’s strategic energy problems, but is also necessary for the future sustainable development of China’s energy and national economy.” he said.

Fusion does not emit greenhouse gases and has a lower risk of accidents. However, obtaining thermonuclear fusion is extremely difficult and expensive; The total cost of the reactor is estimated to be 22.5 billion dollars.



