And or Showrunner Tony Gilroy Says He’s “Not a Fan” of “Star Wars”

Everyone gets dragged into things from time to time that they may not particularly like. But it takes a steadfast mind and spirit to use such a situation as a means to enrich one’s own artistic vision. But what happens if this particular project turns out to be part of Star Wars, one of the biggest and most popular franchises in existence?

Well, those who want an answer just need to ask Tony Gilroy. When the director co-wrote the script of the unexpected war film “Rogue One: Star Wars. After all, while the film may have its flaws, it’s hard to deny that its script is one of the best in recent Star Wars projects. It got to the point that some fans even demanded a director’s version of “Rogue One”.

But even now, when Gilroy acts as the showrunner of the upcoming spin-off/prequel “Rogue One” “Andor” (with Diego Luna again starring as Cassian Andor), it turns out that he is not such a staunch supporter of the franchise as other creators. like Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. In an interview with SFX Magazine, Gilroy bluntly said that he was “not a fan” of “Star Wars”. This may indicate that while he likes it well enough, it probably isn’t on any of his top 5 lists, although he hasn’t specified its meaning. He even went so far as to admit that he consulted Vukipedia, an online encyclopedia of all knowledge about “Star Wars”.

However, this does not mean that Gilroy is on the phone. Anyone familiar with his work, including writing for the Bourne trilogy, should be familiar with the level of passion he puts into his work, and he has no plans to stop that. at this moment. In fact, he’s going to do something mundane, so to speak. “Our show is about ordinary people,” Gilroy said of Andor’s reach. “They are behind the scenes, they are going to pave the way for the revolution. We are really in the kitchen with these people — our people are washing dishes there, so the canon may be happening behind the scenes, but what is happening for them is something completely different. This is the main manifesto of our show — to make it real.”

Some fans may not take this news very well. There have been many examples of venomous “Star Wars” fans in recent years and even long before that, to the point that some of them will use racist attacks against actors simply for the fact that they exist in the franchise. Gilroy didn’t commit their mortal sin by not being a straight, white man, so he probably has nothing to worry about. But even in this case, this fandom can flare up at the slightest provocation.

Of course, this may not be fair, as there are plenty of “Star Wars” fans who welcome diversity and difference. The idea that the director focuses more on the story, not limited to lore, is certainly tempting. “Star Wars” could always use a more skilful narrative in its ranks, and Gilroy may be right for the job right now.

The premiere of the first three episodes of Andor will take place on September 21, 2022 on Disney Plus.