And Just Like That: What we suspected about the scene with Chris Noth that aired

Darren Star’s creation Sex and the City made its debut on HBO in June 1998 and quickly became a hit on the small screen. Featuring the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and the late Willie Garson, among others, the series highlights metropolitan life and the adult dating scene in New York City. This premise, coupled with its massive popularity, sustained it for six seasons and nearly 100 episodes, but the Sex and the City canon has continued to expand far beyond that.

The franchise jumped onto the big screen in 2008 and once again in 2010 before returning to television for the short-lived prequel “The Carrie Diaries.” When the CW’s experiment centered on a young Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb) concluded in 2014, fans would have to wait a while to see the next chapter of the property. Fortunately, their patience was not in vain, as And Just Like That arrived in 2021 via HBO Max to continue the “Sex and the City” story where the 2010 film left off.

Since the beginning of Sex and the City, Chris Noth has played John James Preston: Carrie Bradshaw’s (Parker) on-and-off love interest, perhaps better known colloquially as “Mr. Big.” For many fans, he was an integral piece of the Sex and the City puzzle, meaning that at some point he had to appear in the sequel series that many fans have been waiting for.

Well, he did, only to have a fatal heart attack and die in his first appearance during the season premiere. The initial plan would have seen him make one more appearance at the end of the revival, but that idea seems to have officially ended on the courtroom floor.

The season 1 finale of And Just Like That featured an emotional moment with Carrie Bradshaw scattering Big’s ashes on the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris. As she does so, she would begin a dream sequence in which Chris Noth’s character would appear to her “in person”.

In the end, however, the creative team behind the show decided to remove him from the scene altogether to focus more on Carrie as he processes Mr. Big’s death. This choice comes in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations that came to light against Chris Noth, which also led to his departure from “The Equalizer” and the end of his advertising campaign with Peloton.