And Just Like That: What if Kim Cattrall returns? After so much dispute, will it be possible?

The Sex and the City quartet became a trio for the sequel And Just Like That. Since Kim Cattrall never appeared in the new series, her character Samantha Jones was confined to an off-screen role that the sequel had to handle delicately. The series managed to explain the absence at first, but that explanation became increasingly tense as the show progressed.

In the finale, the dispute over Samantha’s departure ended when Carrie confirmed her plans to meet up with her friend while she was in Europe. With the series wrapped up, fans can now ask the one question waiting to be considered since And Just Like That was announced, did it work to get Samantha off the show?

Managing the character of Samantha in Kim Cattrall’s absence had positives and negatives. And Just Like That opted for a respectful story over other possible explanations for why the character wasn’t there. They could have killed off Samantha or just recast the character entirely.

When the first episode explained Samantha’s absence as part of her conflict with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), that might have been the last time anyone talked about her character. Instead, the series maintained the importance of Samantha’s role in everyone’s lives, did not drastically alter her history, and left open the possibility of her return in the future.

And Just Like That. it would have been better to deal with Samantha’s story head-on. Even if he was forced to do it with Samantha off-screen, putting Carrie in an actual phone call with the character would have been a brilliant way to convey what conflict resolution really looked like for her. The dialogue would have been one-sided, but at least the fans would have learned something about how they reconciled and what brought them to those cocktail parties in Paris.

With fans already asking if And Just Like That could be extended into a second season, there’s always the chance that Cattrall could reverse her decision and appear in a future episode of the series. That would give her character the full sendoff she deserved. Samantha’s handling in the revival didn’t really do the character’s service, even if that service was 5G.