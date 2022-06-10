“And just like that…” there will be a time jump in the second season

After the transformative first season, viewers are looking forward to what will happen next in “And just like that…”. When the TV show ended, everyone made important decisions both professionally and personally: Carrie Bradshaw began to go beyond her comfort zone with dating and work, Miranda Hobbs refused a major internship to spend the summer with her new love Che. Diaz and Charlotte York began to achieve success in the education of teenagers (finally!!!).

And just like that… Season 2 will show how these storylines work. However, it will not start exactly from the place where the first one ended.

“And just like that…” Season 2 is officially in development

What’s wild is that And Just Like That… was supposed to be a limited series. But it was such a success for HBO that it was hard not to do another season. And so… season 2 was officially announced in March, right after the season 1 finale.

“We were thrilled with the cultural dialogue created by these characters and their stories taking place in a world we already know and love so much,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said at the time. “[HBO] is proud of the work [showrunner] Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, actors and crew have done to bring these stories to life on screen. We can’t wait for the fans to see what awaits them in the second season!”

Now King has offered an update on the second season And Just Like That…. In a conversation with Variety, he shared that the writers’ room had just opened. But even though it’s still in the early stages, he knows there will be a slight time jump—three weeks to be exact.

What to expect next season

As for the details, King did not comment on anything, except to say that viewers will see the results of the seeds planted in the first season of the show. “In the first season, the book was judged by the cover, and the second season is dedicated to reading the book,” he teased.

Of all the characters, many viewers are especially interested in what will happen between Miranda and Che. Their relationship was one of the most controversial parts of the first season, as Miranda left her marriage to Steve Brady to be with Che, which caused a lot of negative reaction to the latter. But King doesn’t back down from that. In fact, he said he hopes to show more of them next season.

“One of my hot passions in the second season is Che,” King shared. “I want to show the dimension of Che that people for some reason did not see – because they were blinded, because of fear or horror. I want to show more Che than less Che. How, really.

As for Carrie and Charlotte, King did not discuss them in the interview. But judging by what their show has left, it’s safe to assume that Carrie will be dating and working on new projects, while Charlotte continues to lead her life as a wife and mother of two children.

Will Kim Cattrall play in the second season of the series “And just like that …”?

Some viewers also hoped for the return of Samantha Jones, who was sent to England in the first season due to Kim Cattrall’s decision not to reprise her role.

When Sarah Jessica Parker, who has feuded with Cattrall in the past, was asked if she was against Cattrall returning to the franchise, she said she wouldn’t. “I don’t think I would,” Parker told Variety. “Because I think there’s too much public history on her part of the feelings she shared.”

Cattrall didn’t hear about Parker’s comments until Variety mentioned them to her in an interview. But she said she was fine with it because she had already decided to give up the character.

“Well, that would never have happened anyway,” Cattrall said, “so no one has to worry about that.

This casts doubt on her possible return, but at least Carrie and Samantha are still texting with pals on the series. Perhaps there will be more such interactions next season.