And Just Like That: Series Gets Premiere Date On HBO Max

And Just Like That: Sex and the City’s revival, dubbed And Just Like That, will arrive in December on HBO Max. Although the streaming doesn’t reveal the exact day of the premiere, the series is expected to be released the week after the latest episodes airing. Gossip Girl. In addition, the attraction won a teaser presented by the protagonist Sarah Jessica Parker, directly behind the scenes of the new chapter in New York.

The news was shared at dawn this Tuesday (5th) to promote the launch of the platform in Europe. Such action released an exclusive clip from the 3rd season of Succession and the first glimpses of other long-awaited titles such as Peacemaker and House of the Dragon.

The revival plot will again focus on the friendship between Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) on a new journey of their lives. Now in their 50s, their realities must prove more complicated than their 30-year-old stage in the original series. The character Samantha Jones, played by actress Kim Cattrall, is not expected to return due to disagreements with Parker.

As for the additional cast, Chris Noth, Sara Ramirez, Evan Handler, Karen Pittman, Nicole Ari Parker and Sarita Choudhury will be back. Willie Garson, a recently deceased actor known for his role as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, will also be featured on the new series. And Just Like That will feature 10 episodes, lasting around 30 minutes for each chapter.