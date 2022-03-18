And Just Like That: Miranda’s love affair reveals what fans suspected

The actress Cynthia Nixon, famous for playing the role of Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City, agreed to star in the revival series And Just Like That, on one condition: that they substantially change the story, so that it was not just the same program, 15 years then.

It’s safe to say that Cynthia Nixon fulfilled her wish. The revival series was different from the original in myriad ways, with fans hating some aspects of the show and praising others. In particular, the absence of Kim Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, upset loyal fans. Just like how Miranda’s relationship with Steve turned out in the new series.

Fans who haven’t been living under a rock would have heard all about Miranda’s controversial backstory in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. In the revival series, Miranda is in an unhappy marriage with Steve, with whom she was madly in love in the original series. She also quit her job as a corporate lawyer to go back to college and get a master’s degree in human rights. And her unhappiness has led to a drinking problem.

As the series continues, Miranda begins an affair with someone outside of her marriage and eventually leaves Steve for that person. She also gives up the internship she wins to follow her new love interest to Los Angeles. Perhaps the most controversial part of Miranda’s story, and the one that fans seem to have the most trouble with, is Miranda’s new love interest: Che Diaz, who some fans have called the worst TV character in a decade.

Portrayed by Sara Ramírez, Che is Carrie’s boss and runs a podcast. She is also a comedian and activist, often speaking out about the rights of the LGBT community. Che identifies as a non-binary bisexual person and her pronouns are them / them. Most fans, at least those who have spoken out on social media, aren’t happy with Miranda’s transition into the new series. Many of them have condemned her for leaving Steve and also for prioritizing her professional interests after her relationship with Che.

Interestingly, Miranda was going to have another love interest on the show instead of Che. In the documentary And Just Like That, Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, revealed that Miranda’s college professor, Nya Wallace, played by Karen Pittman, would be Miranda’s love interest. Ultimately, they decided on Che over Nya because Nya was a straight character, so the dynamic would have been different. The relationship would have involved two straight women exploring their sexualities at the same time. But with Che, Miranda embarks on a new romance with someone who already has confidence in her own sexuality and preferences.