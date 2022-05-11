“Anatomy of Passion” star Jesse Williams Teases Jackson and April’s Return: The Show will “Outlive us all”

Paging Dr. Jackson Avery. Jesse Williams will return to “Anatomy of Passion” for a brief appearance in the 400th episode, and he hinted that fans of Japril will be very happy.

“I think an arrow will shoot through my neck if I tell you what will happen to Japril,” Williams, 40, said during an appearance on the program “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Monday, May 9.

He continued, vaguely teasing: “They exist in one form or another, and you’ll see them on the screen — maybe on the same screen. That’s all I can say.”

The 400th episode of “Anatomy of Passion”, which will also be the finale of the 18th season, may not be the last opportunity for Willams to return to the series, which, as he expects, will continue for quite a long time. “Grey will outlive us all,” he joked. The show has been renewed for season 19, which will begin in the fall.

The graduate of the TV series “Fires are Smouldering Everywhere” left “Anatomy of Passion” in May 2021 after 12 seasons in the ABC medical drama. In the season 17 episode, his character, Dr. Avery, left the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle and traveled to Boston, where he planned to take over the management of his family’s foundation in hopes of playing a more important role in the fight against systemic racism in the medical field.

Before leaving, the plastic surgeon also reunited with his ex-wife, Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew, who left Gray in season 14), and she agreed to join him in Boston with their daughter Harriet, leaving the door open for reconciliation.

“We were asked a few weeks ago,” Williams said on WWHL about his Gray’s return. “I think it appeared in the press the moment we agreed.”

The couple has already filmed their scene for the season finale. Drew shared a video of their reunion on set via Instagram on April 25. “Thank you for coming to New York for the play,” Williams joked.

The Everwood graduate burst out laughing. “He’s so angry that I haven’t come to #takemeout yet,” she captioned the clip.

Williams is currently starring in the Broadway production of Take Me Out, which earned him his first Tony Award nomination. He is up for Best Actor in a leading Role in a play, and the production is nominated for Best Revival of a play.

Although he wants his friends and family to support him, he would rather not know who is in the audience watching him in his frontal nude scenes.

“I wasn’t nervous about them seeing me,” the Chicago native told host Andy Cohen on Monday. “I didn’t know Ellen [Pompeo] or Debbie [Allen] were coming, and in the first few weeks of work I learned things I don’t want to know. I thought I was sure, “Oh yeah, sure, tell me,” and I realized I didn’t want to know. Definitely not.”