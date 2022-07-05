Anatomy of Passion: Meredith & Derek’s Wedding Note Is Deeper Than You Think

“Anatomy of Passion” is full of drama, but also some touching moments, and the one that will forever remain in the memory of viewers is the wedding of Meredith Gray and Derek Shepherd, held at the last minute, with a Post—It note that has a deeper meaning than it. it seems. Medical drama is one of the most popular genres in the world of television, several unforgettable series have been filmed on it, and the most successful in recent years is “Anatomy of Passion” by Shonda Rhimes.

Following the basic premise of medical dramas, “Anatomy of Passion” tells about the lives of surgical interns, residents and attending physicians who are struggling to balance their personal and professional lives, and they often overlap and give way to drama inside and outside the hospital. “Anatomy of Passion” is headed by Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), who started as an intern along with characters who later became fan favorites, such as Kristina Young (Sandra Oh) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). For more than 15 seasons, viewers have seen Meredith go from trainee to chief of surgery, and also watched her through many ups and downs in her personal life, especially with Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

The relationship between Meredith and Derek was not easy, as at first they had to hide their relationship, and later it turned out that Derek was still married to Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), but after overcoming many obstacles, Meredith and Derek finally got married and started a family – although their first wedding was not traditional. Derek and Meredith “got married” thanks to a Post-It note where they wrote their vows, and while it was a nice moment between them, it became much more special thanks to Meredith having Post-It notes from the beginning: Christina gave them to her to follow the tradition that the bride should have something new, something borrowed, something old and something blue.

Meredith and Derek were planning a real wedding, but decided to give it to Izzy and Alex when they found out that Izzy had stage four cancer, and Meredith and Derek had almost no time for the wedding, so Meredith and Derek wrote their vows on a blue Post-It sticker. cloakroom. The stickers were given to Meredith by Christina, who, as soon as she found out that Meredith and Derek were engaged, wrote the old grocery list on the new sticker with her favorite pen, which she lent to Meredith, and it was blue. note – something old, new, borrowed and blue. Meredith pulled out the stickers when Derek told her they needed to take vows to get married on the spot, and she gave him Christine’s pen to write them. Christina was not only Meredith’s best friend, but also her “person”, which in “Anatomy of Passion” goes beyond friendship and symbolizes a strong bond, like a soul mate or sister/brother, and although Christina was not in the locker room when Meredith and Derek “got married”, she was there symbolically.

Kristina is not known as the most open and warm person — quite the contrary, Kristina stood out because she tried her best to convey her feelings, was cold and had difficulty empathizing with most patients, so such a gesture as giving Meredith something new, old, borrowed and blue all in one, although they were all in a hurry, much more important than it seems. “Anatomy of Passion” is full of details that have deeper emotional value than they seem, and although Meredith and Derek’s first “wedding” was not a big celebration, the most important people in Meredith’s life were present, but in different ways.