Anatomy of Passion: Kate Walsh comments on another possible return of Edison

Kate Walsh comments on another possible return in the role of Addison in “Anatomy of Passion”. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series “Anatomy of Passion”, which premiered on ABC in 2005, is by far the longest-running medical drama series on television. In the series Grey’s Anatomy starring Ellen Pompeo as surgeon Meredith Grey, Walsh was introduced as Dr. Addison Montgomery Shepherd, a neonatal surgeon, in the first season finale. At the end of season 3, Addison parted ways with Seattle Grace Hospital to practice medicine in Los Angeles, and Walsh starred in the additional series “Anatomy of Passion” “Private Practice”.

Last September, the 18th season of “Anatomy of Passion” debuted, which tells about surgeons facing the long-term consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Focusing on Meredith’s impending decision to leave Seattle for Minnesota, season 18 also featured Walsh’s return as Dr. Montgomery. Addison’s return to the hospital ensured the closure of the relationship between Meredith and Addison after the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in the elevator scene and offered an update on Addison’s life after the events of the finale of “Private Practice”. Shortly after the two-part arc, Addison Walsh put on her robe again for one of the last episodes of the season, “Anatomy of Passion.”

Related: Grey’s Anatomy Ending Theory: Meredith Replaces Webber in Grey Sloan

Now the 19th season of “Anatomy of Passion” may include a new storyline for the character beloved by fans. According to CheatSheet, Walsh reports that there is a possibility that Addison could return in season 19. Speaking about the next chapter of the medical drama, Walsh teases that new beginnings are ahead of us, and there is talk of her return. The actress admits that she does not know if Addison’s return is guaranteed, but says that such a possibility exists. Check out Walsh’s comments below:

– There is… there is a possibility. I do not know what I would do. We’re chatting a little bit about the possibility of coming back for something, but I don’t know yet… But yes, I just know. that next season will be great, just a lot of things in store, a lot of changes, a lot of really cool, I think, new beginnings and different, just different places where the show will go.”

The 18th season of “Anatomy of Passion” ended with the fate of the main characters in the air, as well as empty positions in Grey Sloan, which had to be filled after the departure of several doctors. Addison appeared in only three episodes of season 18, but her return was an event for viewers who had watched the series for years. Of course, the Anatomy of Passion has witnessed numerous departures of key characters since the first season. The return of characters who didn’t die, such as Addison, Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew), seemed to lift the storyline and revive the interest of fans, and another appearance of Walsh will certainly appeal to many.

At the moment, it is still unclear when the “Anatomy of Passion” will end. Ideally, before the show ends, the first interns Christina Young (Sandra Oh), Izzy (Katherine Heigl) and Alex (Justin Chambers) will also return to “Anatomy of Passion”. Overall, it seems Walsh continues to be interested in his role as Addison. Recently, Sarah Ramirez, who played Callie Torres, announced that they are also ready to return in a future episode. Indeed, Addison and Callie’s reunion with Meredith will be an important event of season 19. In its current form, Addison can again decorate the halls of Gray Sloan in “Anatomy of Passion”.