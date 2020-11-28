Anatel wants to extend operator offers

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) wants to increase the validity of promotions and bonuses in subscription plans offered by Brazilian operators. The regulator recently approved a text that aims to change the way operators market their services, aiming to bring more transparency to consumers.

The proposal is part of the General Consumer Rights Regulation (RGC) and wants to increase the period of validity of offers in subscription plans for at least one year. Currently, operators offer several subscription services, from TV to mobile, with promotions and bonuses that are only worth a few months.

The current offer format ends up confusing consumers, according to Emmanoel Campelo, Anatel’s advisor. The agency points out that the issue that generated the most complaints from customers in the past two years was “charges in disagreement with the contractor.”

The promotion may change the offer of Vivo and Claro television services, for example. The operators offer certain subscriptions with a lower monthly price during a quarter and, after the period, the monthly fee increases.

The other operators in Brazil will also be affected. While Oi has broadband services that bring HBO Go for only six months, TIM has several mobile plans that can be changed with the new rule.

In addition to increasing the offer of promotional plans, the guideline proposed by Anatel should have an impact on plans that include franchises aimed at social networks. With that in mind, operators are likely to make major changes to their offerings, if the proposal follows.

Anatel’s Board of Directors approved the new General Regulation on Consumer Rights on Thursday and the content now goes on public consultation for the next 90 days.



