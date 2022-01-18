Anatel Updates List of 5G Cell Phones Approved In Brazil

Anatel: In December, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released the complete list of smartphones with 5G approved in Brazil so far. This past Monday (17), the agency released a new list with more information and devices.

Until then, the list was available in a PDF, however, the agency created a page on its official website to present all 5G devices approved in Tupiniquin lands. Information such as the model, trade name of the device, manufacturer and even the website will always be updated just one day after the most recent approval of a new smartphone with 5G is published – that is, the data will be processed until the day before the search. .

“The cell phone is the main interface between the user and the new fifth-generation networks, which are expected to start operating by the end of the 1st half of 2022 in Brazilian capitals”, was published in an official statement.

Full approval

Consumers can use filters based on model, manufacturer, homologation issue date and operating mode. The agency even made available a video tutorial teaching how to use the platform to search for smartphones with 5G.

“It is important to point out that approval is a prerequisite for the use and marketing of the product in Brazil, and the consumer must, before purchasing such products, check the approval code stamped on the chassis (or in the product manual) and consult their operator. about the product’s network compatibility. In this way, the consumer will be able to fully enjoy the benefits of 5G telecommunications networks, without taking risks when using the product”, it was published on the page.