Anatel seizes 15,200 pirated cell phone chargers

This Wednesday (16), Anatel published a note informing the seizure of 15,200 units of mobile phone chargers not approved by Anatel, considered in a clandestine situation. The operation took place in the central region of São Paulo, with a focus on 25 de Março Street, one of the well-known commercial centers.

The operation aimed to combat piracy and resulted in the seizure of almost R $ 180 thousand in illegal products, belonging to a large distributor in the region. The measure is foreseen within the Action Plan to Combat Piracy (PACP) and was supported by the Federal Police.

This action continues similar measures that occurred in the last month of November, where illicit technological equipment was also seized. In all, about 11 thousand cell phone chargers were confiscated by Anatel’s inspection in three major actions in the São Paulo region: in the capital, São José do Rio Preto and Ribeirão Preto.

Thus, in a period of 45 days, between November and December, Anatel seized more than 26 thousand pirated shippers in São Paulo, with an estimated sale value of R $ 340 thousand. It is important to note that non-approved chargers – or pirates – can damage the smartphone battery, reducing its useful life, in addition to contributing to a higher incidence of accidents due to electrical failures and short circuits.



