Anatel Discloses Cell Phones With 5G Homologated

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) released, last Wednesday (22), the complete list of 5G cell phones approved in Brazil. In addition to the models, the list shows the commercial names and manufacturers of the devices.

According to the entity, smartphones are the main interface between users and the new fifth-generation networks, which are expected to start operating by the end of the 1st half of 2022 in Brazilian capitals.

Anatel also explained that before buying supposed 5G devices, consumers should consult the list of officially approved models and the presence of the agency’s seal on the device itself, manual or box.

“The certification and approval guarantee the consumer the acquisition and use of telecommunications products that respect quality and safety standards, in addition to meeting the technical features regulated by Anatel that aim at the efficient and rational use of the radio spectrum, electromagnetic compatibility and non-aggression to the environment”, he informed.

Smartphones with 5G

According to Anatel’s updated list of 5G smartphones approved in Brazil, the first to get the seal of approval was the ROG Phone 3, on February 9, 2021. The very next day, the Zenfone 7 received the approval.

In all, the country has 40 cell phone models with 5G connection. Most of them (12) are from the Samsung brand, while Xiaomi and Motorola appear right behind with 7 models each. Check below the complete list of devices with 5G approval from Anatel.

Samsung

Galaxy A32 5G;

Galaxy A52s;

Galaxy Z Flip 3;

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G;

Galaxy Z Fold 3;

Galaxy S21 FE;

Galaxy S21 5G – Model SM-G991B/DS;

Galaxy S21 5G – Model SM-G996B/DS;

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G;

Galaxy M52;

Galaxy Note 20 5G;

Galaxy note 20 Ultra 5G.

Xiaomi

Mi 11 Lite 5G;

Mi 10T Pro;

Mi 10T;

Mi 11;

Well F3;

Redmi Note 10 5G;

Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Motorola

Moto G 5G Plus;

Moto G 5G;

Edge 20 Lite;

Edge 20;

Moto G50 5G;

Moto G71;

Moto G200 5G.

Asus

Zenfone 7;

Zenfone 8 Flip;

ROG Phone 5;

ROG Phone 5s;

Zenfone 8;

ROG Phone 3.