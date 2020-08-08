Analysts Fear Of Ethereum (ETH) Falling To $ 300

Ethereum (ETH) has started to decline in the past 24 hours as it was once again rejected at the $ 400 level. $ 400 is a psychological and technical resistance for the leading cryptocurrency which is still up 50% over the past two weeks.

Analysts believe that the recent price weakness may herald a stronger recovery in the coming days. A commentator who made a statement on the subject predicts a decrease to the level of $ 300.

This is in line with key technical levels on the so-called Ethereum mid-term chart. Investors in ETH should watch Bitcoin (BTC) and other markets for a move forward.

May Fall More Soon

With this drop, analysts say, Ethereum will move to a bigger decline in the coming days and weeks. When the cryptocurrency fell to $ 380 on Friday morning, an analyst shared the graph shown below depicting this feeling.

The chart shows that ETH is currently preparing for a pullback towards the $ 300 base level. It is said that this will align with “Fibonacci and horizontal confluence.”

The expectation for a move towards $ 300 for Ethereum was echoed by another trader who said the asset was falling below a high macro range.

All Eyes on Bitcoin

While Ethereum has such a technical condition for its downside, it is important to watch Bitcoin. In bearish trends, it could be BTC that is pulling the market down.

As it stands, most analysts continue to rise cautiously about Bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency maintained significant support levels and the most important level of $ 11,500 during the last decline.

Analysts say $ 11,500 was the most significant level in BTC history. The asset, which managed to close the weekly candles above $ 11,500 in about two days, should reinforce the strong uptrend.

Ongoing stimulus talks in the US are currently in turmoil, but eventually a plan will come. This bill will also increase the value of assets such as gold and Bitcoin.



