Analysts are focusing on these 4 coins of the Metaverse: they can peak!

While altcoins have shown bearish dynamics this week, metaverse coin projects have started an uptrend. Analysts believe that Decentraland (MANA), ApeCoin (APE), Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND) have long-term potential.

As we reported to Somagnews, metaverse coin projects have returned despite the downward momentum of altcoins last week. MANA, APE, AXS and SAND are among the best-selling tokens of the metaverse, whose popularity among investors is growing.

Cryptocurrency markets experienced a bearish momentum last week, but analysts note a surge in adoption of metaverse coin projects. Analysts claim that of the hundreds of tokens in the metaverse, Decentraland (MANA), ApeCoin (APE), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Sandbox (SAND) are the most traded assets.

Analysts say that MANA, APE, AXS and SAND are the best-selling tokens to watch out for in April 2022. His supporters believe that there is some hype among investors, which causes an increase in the adoption of metaverse tokens.

Decentraland was launched in February 2020, and since its launch, MANA has exceeded $4.3 billion. There was a surge in the inflow of institutional capital into MANA with the sale of virtual real estate in the token metadata database.

Estimates of analysts of Metaverse coin projects

MANA has one of the highest trading volumes among metaverse tokens. BlueCrypto, a well-known cryptanalyst and trader, believes that the price of MANA has formed a symmetrical triangle, and declares that MANA is leaving:

Fans have witnessed a huge amount of hpye around APE, the metaverse and the NFT token, which was released relatively recently. Currently, APE is a service token for managing the ApeCoin fund.

Analysts have assessed the ApeCoin price trend, and a cryptanalyst under the pseudonym AltcoinSherpa expects the NFT token to fall to the $9 level before continuing the uptrend.

Analysts believe that Axie Infinity has recently entered a downtrend, and predict a trend reversal. Last week, the price of AXS decreased by about 14%. However, analysts believe that the metaverse coin project is on the road to recovery. The cryptographic data aggregator CoinGecko shows that MANA, APE, AXS and SAND are the most traded tokens of the metaverse, as activity on the network with these digital assets increases.

A cryptanalyst under the nickname BTC_91 noticed a bullish flag on the weekly Sandbox chart. The analyst considers this model the best positive sign of confirmation after a weekly close above $ 4.2.