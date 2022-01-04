Analysts Are Bullish on These 4 High-Returning Altcoins!

Top altcoins and memes Shiba Inu (SHIB), Poygon (MATIC), Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract investment inflows from traders as they offer high returns in 2021. Analysts have a bullish outlook on these altcoin projects in 2022.

Altcoin projects continue to rise despite the drop in BTC

In short, in November 2021, the crypto market capitalization exceeded $3 trillion, the altcoin price rally contributed to this milestone. Altcoins have played a key role in driving the spike in market capitalization by increasing price rally and on-chain activity.

Meanwhile, the number of Shiba Inu holders has exceeded 1,112,485. This means an increase in investor interest and capital flow to the meme coin. Shiba Inu’s roadmap to 2022 includes the formation of the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). This fueled a bullish narrative for the Shiba Inu price. Also, the meme coin is one of the altcoins that offer the highest returns in 2021. Analysts predict that the Shiba Inu is close to breaking the resistance at $0.00003422. army_shiba, a crypto analyst and trader, has set targets for the Shiba Inu price at $0.00003557 and $0.00003992.

Although Terra got off to a slow start in 2022, fans are bullish on the price of LUNA as the community plans the launch of UST (Terra’s logarithmic stablecoin) on the Solana network. Terra rebounded from the price drop on December 31, 2021, posting 11.4% gains. BigCheds, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, believes Terra has more bullish potential against USDT.

AltcoinSherpa, a crypto analyst and trader, believes Solana is an important altcoin. The analyst has accumulated Solana at $20-25 for the second time and continues to hold the altcoin. The analyst is optimistic about Solana’s bullish trend and bullish potential.