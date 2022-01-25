Analyst’s Ambitious Predictions: These 5 Altcoins Have Great Potential!

While some analysts claim that cryptocurrencies have entered a bear market, some analysts think that cryptocurrencies are still in a bull market. For this reason, analysts state that now is the right time to buy before the rally begins. One of the popular names in the market, Suppoman shares with his followers 5 altcoins that he thinks see great potential before the rally in 2022.

Immutable X (IMX)

Immutable X is promoting itself as the first layer-two scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum. According to the statements made, Immutable X removes the limitations of Ethereum such as low scalability, poor user experience, illiquidity and a slow developer experience.

According to the analyst, Immutable X is a versatile cryptocurrency in the NFT ecosystem and therefore deserves to be at the top of the list. In addition, according to the analyst, the platform will also bring scalability to the NFT ecosystem. At the time of publication, IMX is trading at $ 2.2.

Moonbeam (GLMR)

Moonbeam can be defined as an Ethereum compatible smart contract parachain on Polkadot. Moonbeam makes it easy to use popular Ethereum developer tools to build or redistribute Solidity projects in a Substrate-based environment.

According to the analyst, Moonbeam is currently not in its rightful place in terms of market cap, which increases the potential for growth. As of the writing of the article, the GLMR token is trading at $ 7.3.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform. According to the statements made, the aim of Cardano is to allow “changers, innovators and visionaries” to create positive global change.

According to the analyst, Cardano will grow even bigger. Because Cardano will have important use cases in the field of NFT and metaavserse. The analyst states that ADA should be considered as a long-term investment and will see very high levels in 5 to 6 years. ADA is trading at $1 at the time of writing.

Verasity (VRA) and Phantom (FTM)

Verasity (VRA) is a platform created to make both content creators and advertisers win. At this point, Verasity, which aims to enable content creators to earn money from their work, states that advertising fees should also be fair.

According to the analyst, Verasity currently offers investors a buying opportunity. In addition, the analyst describes Verasity as a watch and win platform and therefore thinks it has great potential in the future.

Phantom can be defined as a smart contract platform that provides DeFi services to developers using its own bespoke consensus algorithm. According to the analyst, Phantom is particularly notable for its fast transactions, which gives FTM the potential to increase in the future. In addition, the fact that FTM is a DeFi coin also increases its growth potential.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.