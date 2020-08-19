Analysts Agree: It’s Now Litecoin (LTC) On The Stage!

According to a leading cryptocurrency analyst, the popular altcoin Litecoin (LTC) is poised to come out of its shell and outperform Bitcoin.

A trader and strategist known as NebraskanGooner in the cryptocurrency market said that while LTC / BTC base pairs gave multiple bullish signals to 48,000 Twitter followers, Litecoin has completed its bullish preparations against Bitcoin in the next few months.

“Litecoin – BTC pairing – bearish trend confirmed break. LTC printed best buy signal. You can expect LTC to perform better in the near future. The popular altcoin potentially has an increase potential of 45% to 175%. ”

Litecoin (LTC) May More Than Double

According to the trader’s chart, he sees LTC / BTC moving on a parabola that will more than double the value of the pair by November.

JJcycles, another popular trader and analyst, told his 11,000 Twitter followers that he believes Litecoin will likely hit the headlines in the coming weeks, with the seventh largest cryptocurrency poised to rally.

“LTC / BTC is ready to come out of a falling wedge for months… Litecoin will likely dominate this market in the coming weeks, make sure you are ready for it.”

TraderXO, another popular cryptocurrency analyst, has warned all tarders that Litecoin will no longer be sold. The analyst said that LTC / BTC will not be divested unless it retests and retests a key level.



