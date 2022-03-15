Analyst with Million Subscribers: These 2 Altcoins Offer Great Opportunity!

The popular analyst of Altcoin Daily analyzes Bitcoin (BTC), which is facing major turning points in March 2022, and shares 2 altcoin projects that he says offer opportunities to their investors.

Leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC)

The first cryptocurrency to be mentioned on the list is Bitcoin. According to the analyst, this mythical coin is entering a gold buy zone. The analyst says that the future supply shock of Bitcoin is largely bullish on Bitcoin and the entire industry.

The analyst states that the illiquid Bitcoin supply plus the decreasing liquid supply equals less cryptocurrencies to meet the demand, which increases the illiquid supply, reducing the liquid supply. As a result, we could see it entering an ideal “gold buy zone” for the dollar-cost average, and so this presents a huge opportunity.

The first altcoin project Phantom (FTM)

The first altcoin to have a major milestone is Phantom (FTM). Fantom is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform that provides DeFi services to developers using its own bespoke consensus algorithm.

According to the analyst, Phantom is flashing the ‘buy’ signal after 45% correction. The analyst states that the downtrend of Phantom is potentially about to end and may be giving rise to a bullish impulse. The analyst states that 675 new addresses were created in the altcoin, which means a daily increase of almost 6000% in a short year.

The other altcoin on the list is Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a Proof of Stake (PoS) Blockchain platform that says its purpose is to allow ‘changers, innovators and visionaries’ to bring positive global change. According to the analyst, Cardano’s bear trend may end soon, which may cause prices to rise again.

In the meantime, there is good news for Cardano: addresses reached 3.5 million, while ADA increased by 5%. According to Missouri on-chain data, this is another major milestone in the number of open wallets in Blockchain. The analyst emphasizes that major milestones are the most obvious sign of the price action of these altcoin projects that will rise.