Analyst Who Knows Every Step of Bitcoin: We Can Drop To These Levels!

The last 24 hours have been quite turbulent in the cryptocurrency space, but this time the bulls managed to take a break and retrace some of the previous losses. Bitcoin price has dropped as low as $33,000 in the past weeks. At the time of writing, it seems to have recovered around $37,000. Meanwhile, renowned analyst and trader Peter Brandt commented on the drop in Bitcoin price.

Comment on Bitcoin price from Brandt

Total market cap has increased by nearly $120 billion since yesterday’s bottom as many cryptocurrencies managed to bounce back. For the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has been on the rise. Recently, the cryptocurrency entered a downward vicious circle and finally reached a price of just under $33,000. The entire market followed suit. However, the bulls stepped in and defended the level with multiple consecutive hourly candles, which eventually caused the price to hit $37,600.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin has risen as much as 5 percent since yesterday’s lows. Meanwhile, famous analyst Peter Brandt made a post about the BTC price on his Twitter account. Asked what was the factor that would allow the price to reach $200,000, he replied that the market should move upwards in a parabolic fashion. However, Peter Brandt drew attention to a development that indicates that the decline in BTC price may continue. Brandt, who previously made accurate predictions on the price of Bitcoin, pointed to a decrease in the price when there was high volume. According to the analyst, this may bring the BTC price to $27,000.