Analyst Warns: Bitcoin May Fall to $ 13K Before Rising

Alan Masters, who frequently shared his Bitcoin analysis with traders, made various comments by examining the monthly chart of Bitcoin. The popular analyst said he believes Bitcoin will see a decline before rising further in December. According to Masters, this decrease can be up to 13 thousand dollars.

Crypto analyst Alan Masters, who examined the monthly candlesticks in the Bitcoin candlestick chart, suggested that BTC could drop to $ 13,000 this month. The analyst stated that after the drop, Bitcoin will continue to rise from where it left off. Emphasizing that the monthly closing of BTC in November 2020 is very strong, Masters also mentioned the closing value seen at $ 19,700 on the Bitstamp stock exchange.

As the new moon begins, reds dominate

Drawing attention to the presence of red lines on the Bitcoin chart at the start of December, the analyst explained that there is nothing to worry about:

“Nothing rises in a straight line, so is Bitcoin. Therefore, there is a red line in the first half and a green line in the second half of the month. The uptrend continues to be at its peak. ”

So, according to the analyst, we will see a green chart again after the decrease. Recalling the BTC price volatility seen in October 2017, the analyst said:

“If you look at October 2017, you will see a full green candlestick closing at $ 6434. In the following month, this bar declined before rising, and the BTC price fell 16% in November 2017 to $ 5555.55. If we evaluate it on a monthly basis, this decrease represents only one week. Then the price continued to rise. Now we expect the same cycle to occur, as market cycles and chart indicators tend to repeat.

We can see 13 thousand dollars but …

Stating that Bitcoin has been above the EMA10 value since March, Masters said that Bitcoin could drop to $ 13,323 in a few days or two weeks. He then said that after seeing this level, Bitcoin will jump and continue to rise. However, the analyst stated that if BTC runs below the EMA10 value, the scenario will be invalid.

(EMA10: 10-day exponential moving average)

Bitcoin will continue to rise!

Stating that the bitcoin RSI value is very strong, Masters said that in the last rally, it was the investors who pushed the price up, and there is still no FOMO. Pointing out that Bitcoin will rise further, especially with the announcement of a possible economy stimulus package, the analyst said:

“Bitcoin will continue to rise further. Because people who understand how money works will see the value of fiat money diminish and so they need something with limited supply that does not lose value in the long run. We all love gold, but now we have a generation that knows social media and smartphones. In this case, for them, gold is crypto money / Bitcoin. “



