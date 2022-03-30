Analyst: This little altcoin will rise to the top 25!

Binance exchange’s own cryptocurrency, BNB, has grown by more than 550% in just 140 days during the bullish growth of altcoins in 2021. According to a popular Twitter analyst, another exchange token can work in a similar way. Let’s look at the analyst’s expectations, bearing in mind that the estimates are not accurate.

Kevin Swanson: This undervalued altcoin will enter the top 25

During the next bull market, popular cryptanalyst Kevin Swanson says that one altcoin project can rise into the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. In his recent analysis, Swanson “guarantees” that KuCoin Token (KCS) will follow in the footsteps of Binance Coin (BNB) and Cronos (CRO) and rise from 76th place in the top 25 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization:

Throughout the collapse since November 2021, the KuCoin token has been one of the strongest cryptocurrencies. Compared to BTC and kept its value… imagine what KCS would do if it were a bull.

KuCoin is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum (ETH) network. KuCoin’s own token, KCS, is aimed at encouraging participation in the network by reducing trading commissions and rewarding its investors. KuCoin is currently trading at $21.32 and has gained approximately 16.8% over the past seven days.

Svenson believes that in the future it will be the most efficient cryptocurrency among all cryptocurrencies in the top 100 of the market capitalization rating. The analyst also predicted a price increase for the Loopring Layer 2 Protocol (LRC) earlier this month. Loopring said that the beta version of the new GameStop NFT platform, built on blockchain, is now available online for early registration and deposits, while the price of LRC has increased.

Why should I follow Loopring?

In Swanson’s analysis of March 24, which we quoted from Somanews, we saw that the Loopring price increased by 46% and reached the 80th place in terms of market value. The price increase came after Loopring announced that the beta version of the new GameStop NFT platform built on blockchain is now available for early registration and deposit of funds, and the full launch will take place in the near future.

Loopring allows anyone to create non-custodial exchanges based on a registry on the Ethereum (ETH) network using zero-disclosure (ZK) proofs. LRC traders can be rewarded for stacking due to commissions paid by decentralized exchanges (DEX) created using the Loopring protocol.