Analyst: This Altcoin Could Bounce By The End Of The Week!

According to analyst Filip L., the price of altcoin project Harmony (ONE) will increase by at least 15% by the end of this week. Harmony price is facing bullish pressure against $0.28. ONE price could see a big breakout holding 15% of the gains.

“This altcoin can jump 15%”

As the bulls regain control of the price action and squeeze the double top around $0.28, Harmony (ONE) is ready to make a move. As sellers are forced to buy, they can be expected to close their positions in numbers and buy volume to quadruple, leading to a quick breakout to $0.32 and gains of 15%. Harmony price is on the verge of a solid breakout as the bulls recapture the intersection of the black ascending trendline with the red descending trendline. As a result of these positive signals, the bulls are joining in large numbers that could see a massive acceleration in price action above yesterday’s high of $0.28. The acceleration in ONE price comes with the bears pushing towards the aforementioned $0.28 level. Once the bulls are able to break above that, the bears will start recording losses. Harmony will thus add more demand, which translates into a rocket launch explosion with a 15% gain. The next price target is the monthly R1 resistance and historical resistance at $0.3265 and $0.32.

The only thing that can stop this rally is if headwinds from global markets are helping the bears to close the risk, or there are more investors worried about rising Covid cases and contaminations. In a bearish scenario, the black ascending trendline will break down and see a return to $0.23. A possible decline could see a test of the S1 support level at $0.20.