Analyst Shares 4 Altcoins to Keep in Crypto Winter!

Alongside all his analysis of a so-called “crypto winter”, popular Youtube analyst Paul Barron shares 4 “durable” altcoin projects that could protect investors during this period.

4 altcoin projects that can be followed in the bear market

The first altcoin project on the list, Binance Coin (BNB), is the native cryptocurrency of the world’s largest crypto exchange by daily trading volume. Binance aims to bring cryptocurrency exchanges to the forefront of financial activities globally. There is an Automata Network investment in the latest developments about the stock market. On the other hand, Nexo exchange’s up to 8% return on stake and investments in the substrate framework powered by Manta, web 3 privacy are some of the many factors that will prove BNB has great potential to survive the crypto winter.

The second altcoin on the list, Polygon (MATIC), is the first well-structured, interoperable platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is the Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple application types. Additionally, The Sandbox (SAND) can be staked on Polygon. Still one of the top performing NFTs with stake awards. Celsius returns 9.1% and Nexo 16%. According to the analyst, MATIC can be considered for long-term investment.

The next altcoin is Polkadot (DOT). The project has a proprietary Blockchain that facilitates the cross-chain transfer of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. With Polkadot, users can achieve a kind of more secure cross-chain interaction. It also has a lot of staking opportunities: Somagnews returns 10%, Nexo up to 15%

The next altcoin to mention is Helium (HNT), a decentralized, Blockchain-based network for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Helium mainnet allows low-power wireless devices to communicate with each other and send data over the node network. A project that can be staked and at the same time you can act as a validator. The analyst says HNT opportunities could be followed closely in the crypto winter.