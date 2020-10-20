Analyst Says Popular Altcoin Will Jump 80%!

Bitcoin (BTC) has been bullish more than ever for the past 2 days, and Ethereum (ETH) continues to be at the center of the DeFi trend.

However, XRP continues to lag behind with poor performance for two years. However, a newly triggered signal in the Ripple and Bitcoin trading pair that has led to an average increase of just under 80% in the past could change all this soon. According to NewsBTC analyst Tony Spilotro, this signal is very important.

With the signal, it is discussed whether Ripple’s troubles with Bitcoin can be reversed soon. Could XRP finally regain all the levels a bear market lost in the last two and a half years?

Trigger Looks in XRP Charts

After a series of sideways price movements, Ripple dropped enough to trigger a TD 9 “buy” setup on the TD (TD Sequential Indicator) indicator in weekly time frames. While the signal only appeared in the Bitcoin trading pair, the USD pair count started again. However, in the daily time frames, the USD pair triggered the same signal last week, but the uptrend is just beginning.

The TD Sequential indicator is a market timing indicator used to predict when the tops or bottoms will be placed. The signal comes after a candle sequence higher or lower than the previous one and results in a buy or sell setup after nine numbers (or thirteen). The tool basically estimates the probability of a reversal based on meeting specific price action requirements. And this seems to be the case, based on historical price data on the XRP / BTC trading pair.



