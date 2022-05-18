Analyst Predicting Terra (LUNA) Crisis: This Altcoin Is Next!

The popular analyst, known in the market as “AlgodTrading (Algod)”, who predicted the Terra (LUNA) crisis, also issued an alarming warning. According to the analyst, the next altcoin project to share the fate of LUNA may be STEPN (GMT).

Why Is STEPN (GMT) a Risk?

Known for its criticism of the operation of the Terra ecosystem, Algod has occasionally been the target of criticism arrows with its opposition to LUNA. The analyst has repeatedly stated that the UST/LUNA mechanism is unsustainable. Algod also made a bet with Terra founder Do Kwon that the LUNA price would stay above $88 by March 2023.

Another analyst who predicted the collapse of LUNA was the trader known as GiganticRebirth. While Terra’s collapse was disastrous for the crypto market, traders who predicted the unsustainability of the UST were eventually right. Commenting on the crash and the bet, Algod urged Kwon to pay $11 million for losing the bet. Algod made fun of the CEO with the statement, “It is very clear that it will no longer reach $ 88”. GiganticRebirth, on the other hand, reminded an old saying of British poet Thomas Howell and used the phrase “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch”.

GMT, which Algod claims will experience the same process as LUNA, has managed to increase its popularity this year. Algod warned against GMT as they offer little value to buyers. GMT is the first move-to-earn project to be released. The project is one of the projects in the move-to-earn category, which has become a new trend in the cryptocurrency ecosystem by blending the classic play-to-earn category with the field of fitness.

The Stepn project, which earns tokens as you walk, thanks to the shoe NFT received through the downloaded application, managed to attract attention with its tremendous price performance this year. The analyst claims that this program will eventually fail. According to Alrond, the system lacks logic and uninformed investors may eventually suffer.

Sustainability and Trust come to the fore

While warning against investing in GMT in the medium to long term, the trader said that they are also considering taking a “dimensional” short position on the token. Algod has named GMT the “next” Axie Infinity, citing the project’s disastrous decline this year. The project, which has been at the top of the most profitable altcoin lists many times, has managed to sit on the agenda.

Its adoption by markets like Binance and OpenSea has also given the altcoin project more confidence, making it one of the top 50 cryptocurrencies at one point. GMT is currently the 59th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $948.8 million. Experts noted that the program cannot continue to reward users with tokens forever unless it sees a steady influx of buyers. GMT is trading at $1,5595, up nearly 1500% since its launch.