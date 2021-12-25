Analyst Points to 2022: Can Bitcoin Drop To These Price Levels?

Bitcoin, which has entered a recovery process with the upward movements it has recorded since December 21, broke the resistance level of $ 50,000 and started trading at the price levels of $ 51,000. This upward momentum in Bitcoin has also reflected positively on the crypto money market, and most altcoins have managed to somewhat compensate for the depreciation they have recorded in recent months.

Analyst Commented on the Technical Outlook Below

Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks com, commented on the current outlook for financial markets in a recent interview. Soloway stated that Gold may show a higher price performance than both Bitcoin and the stock market in 2022.

Stating that the technical outlook below gives positive signals, the analyst gave the following words in his statements on the subject:

“I am optimistic about gold. I think Gold will show the best price performance in 2022. My guess is we will start the upward movement from the current price levels. We may see a price move towards the highest price levels recorded from 2020.”

Drawing attention to the high inflation rates in the USA, Soloway said that the current global-scale developments will also have a positive impact on the gold price.

Analyst’s Expectation in Bitcoin

Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks com, stated that while Bitcoin may continue to record value increases in the coming weeks, he stated that the annual close for the leading cryptocurrency could be at the price levels of $ 54,000. Expressing his expectation that the value increases will continue in the short term, the analyst added that the Bitcoin chart gives a big decrease signal within six months.

Soloway claimed that after the short-term bullish movements in 2022, Bitcoin can fall to the price levels of $ 30,000 and additionally, there is a potential to decline to the price levels of $ 20,000.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should know that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.