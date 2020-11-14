Analyst PlanB: “Bitcoin Has Succeeded To Phase Five!”

Bitcoin analyst PlanB announced that Bitcoin managed to move to phase 5 according to the S2FX model. PlanB interpreted this advance seen in the Bitcoin model as a bullish signal.

Popular trader and Bitcoin analyst PlanB shared the latest version of the S2FX model it uses for Bitcoin and announced that Bitcoin has moved into phase 5. PlanB stated in his post he shared on Twitter that the red, orange, yellow and green colored dots seen in the model chart will move below the S2FX model line. According to the analyst, who emphasized that the Bitcoin fractal has moved to a new phase, this development is an indicator of the rise for Bitcoin.

Newslogical’s report said that the expected rally in Bitcoin after the halving started to occur gradually and the positive mood was reinforced with PlanB’s positive Bitcoin announcement. Reportedly, the red dots in PlanB’s model are a bullish signal and Bitcoin will soon exceed this level. It was also stated that Bitcoin, which is expected to turn orange, will see the real increase. Then, it will turn to yellow and green alternately and continue to rise gradually.

Willy Woo also commented

Popular analyst Willy Woo also commented on PlanB’s post. Woo said Bitcoin value / scarcity ratio was lower than gold / silver / real estate / diamonds and asked:

“Does the S2FX account for market pricing of approximately 3.8 million lost money?”

PlanB answered Woo’s question by saying that the model did not make any corrections for lost coins because the results were the same.

Could the model fail?

PlanB, who participated in Peter McCormack’s What Bitcoin Did podcast on September 4, 2020, said that the Bitcoin model he followed could fail. McCormack’s “We can see a rise even if the model fails, right?” He answered the question as follows:

“This is a model, it can fail. But Bitcoin won’t fail, I’m sure of that. “



