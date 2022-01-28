Analyst Named 5 Altcoin Markets That Will Explode in 2022!

It is important to follow the trains in order to evaluate the cryptocurrency market efficiently. Investors dream of discovering Blockchain versions of companies like Tesla, Facebook, Google and Amazon in their early days. In this article, let’s take a look at entrepreneur and crypto analyst Youtuber Joe Parys’ comments on 5 altcoin market trends for 2022 and beyond.

Top 5 altcoin trends according to Joe Parys

The first cryptocurrency trend could be NFT. This year we’ve seen NFT collectibles sell for millions of dollars. According to the analyst, the industry continues to grow as NFT hub OpenSea expands its platform and launches different collections.

The second trend is metaverse coins and their projects. The industry is expected to grow from the current $173 billion to $314 billion by 2027. It continues to evolve in games and they are building it with Blockchain technology.

In third place, let’s look at the “breakthrough” crypto industry metaverse-focused projects. Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) are the volume giants of the metaverse market. Metaverse was the latest trend of 2021 and brought some of the most successful cryptocurrencies to market. The analyst expects the trend to continue into 2022.

The largest altcoin market, DeFi, reached $122 billion in total kit value (TVL) at the peak of Nov. That’s the size of an altcoin that could rank third by market cap. Successful examples include the Anchor Protocol (ANC). According to the analyst, ANC has more efficient and easily accessible throughput integrations. The annual rate of return of the project is around 20%. The analyst cites Celsius, Nexo and Crypto.com for less risky pools.

Let’s end with Launchpads. Here is the opportunity to become an early investor. They have over a hundred funded projects with over 26,000 unique contributors for over $41 million in capital. The importance of launchpad and incubator opportunities, according to the analyst, is that they offer the highest reward with the least risk.