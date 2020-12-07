Analyst Likes Bitcoin Movements to Fungus Growth

The analyst compared the posts he published on Twitter with the mushroom for Bitcoin. BTC supporter Brandon Quittem, who claims that Bitcoin moves in 4 phases just like mushrooms; He explained that when the bear market, the bull market, the proliferation and colonization phases are complete, the cycle is back for Bitcoin, just like mushrooms.

Bitcoin analyst and supporter Brandon Quittem commented on Bitcoin with the post he shared on his Twitter account. Quittem said that BTC derives in certain cycles, just by mimicking the growth of a fungus. The analyst illustrated the growth of the Bitcoin network in several stages by analogy with the stages of the fungus. Brandon Quittem first made this analogy in 2018 in his article “The Myceliu of Money” and the article reached more than 1 million people.

How can mushrooms and Bitcoin look alike?

Stating that mushrooms first existed in the form of “mycelium”, Brandon Quittem said that just like the BTC network, mushrooms started to spread by forming a network underground. The mycelium, the underground part of the mushroom, resembles the spreading roots and gives the appearance of a knitted network. As the spores in these roots find a suitable environment, they rise to the ground, multiply and the cycle continues. Here’s Quittem arguing that the same cycle applies to Bitcoin; He argues that BTC moves in cycles with the bear market, the bull market, proliferation and colonization phases.

Stage 1 Mycelium – Bear Market

The analyst says that most of a mushroom’s life is spent underground, and that they are quietly mining for resources and is in a chain of trading with other mushroom neighbors on food. Are you familiar with this mining operations and trading chain?

Even though a small part of Bitcoin appears on the surface just like mushrooms, it runs a huge network underground, running nodes, establishing business and multiplying.

Stage 2 Mushroom – Bull Market

Mushrooms also produce part above ground when conditions such as temperature and humidity are favorable. Bitcoin likewise explodes when market conditions are favorable; newcomers join the network, gain more media coverage, and rise in price. The analyst suggests that the Bitcoin market is currently in this phase.

Stage 3: Euphoria (Reproduction)

When fungi reach a certain maturity, they reproduce by secreting spores and then decompose rapidly. After Bitcoin hits its peak, the price drops, the market enters an uncertain period, and non-rooted investors withdraw from the market.

Stage 4: Integration (Colonization)

As the analyst explains, most fungal spores cannot survive. However, with the spores that manage to spread, new fungal colonies form nearby and the cycle continues from the first phase. Similarly, most new BTC investors cannot survive in the bear market. But just like mushrooms, new colonies are formed, investors set the HODL strategy, and the cycle continues for Bitcoin.



