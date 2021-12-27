Analyst: Keep Your Eyes On These 5 Altcoins During The Week!

Popular Youtube channel Cheeky Crypto analyst has listed the top 5 altcoin projects with great potential to watch next week. Of course, we must not forget that these are only estimates. In the list, we take a look at the characteristics of the projects and the analyst’s expectations.

Analyst identifies these altcoin projects for the last week of 2021

Cardstack (CARD) is an experience layer that makes Blockchain technology usable and scalable. The altcoin project, processed by artificial intelligence, provides free internet service. At the time of writing, the CARD is trading at $0.009004, up 6% daily. Artificial intelligence support to the analyst can move the project to a better position.

The second altcoin Near Protocol (NEAR) is a layer one Blockchain designed as a community-run cloud computing platform, removing limitations such as slow transaction speeds, low throughput, and poor interoperability. According to the analyst, NEAR promises great potential to further its recent rise.

The third altcoin Radicle (RAD) is a decentralized network for code collaboration. Radicle’s protocols allow developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted agents. RAD is trading at $10.87, up 2% at the time of writing. The analyst adds that Radicle is an interesting project and is listed on Binance.

The next altcoin to mention is Internxt (INXT), a relatively new cloud storage service launched in 2020. It offers its users “absolute privacy and uncompromised security”. INXT price is currently bearish and corrected 15% to $13.35 on Dec. 27. The analyst thinks that the project is powered by artificial intelligence and may yield good results in the short term.

Metaverse coin candidate of the list: Gala (GALA)

The latest altcoin Gala (GALA) aims to take the gaming industry in a different direction by giving gamers back control of their games. The project participated in the top 50 in the market value ranking. Considering that metaverse coins are the last trend of 2021, the analyst ends his list with the GALA token