Analyst: If Bitcoin Breaks This Level, The Goal Is $24,000

Bitcoin had a boom and sadly, it couldn’t sustain this boom. The technical setup turned out to be stronger than fundamental, as Bitcoin lost close to $ 500 in value. BTC, which fell from its high of $ 12,200, began to find support at $ 11,800.

Correction Concerns in Bitcoin (BTC)

Most analysts argue that it will continue to become harder to break the $ 12,000 level as speculators play to make profits and buy dips in the market. However, this demand for higher support has the advantage of allaying growing concern about a major correction that rose from $ 9,800 to $ 12,000 after the increase.

A popular futures trader argued that a breakout towards the initial $ 15,000 high is on the horizon. Crypto analyst Adam Mancini confirmed that he was watching the “multi-year bullish triangle” achieved shortly after surpassing $ 12,000.

The $ 15,000 high would be an ideal position and a position suitable for long-term owners who want Bitcoin to break $ 14,000, the 2019 high. When Bitcoin breaks above $ 15,000, Mancini also predicts record highs of $ 24,000.

The trend of the week remains unstable, especially after today’s pump and dump. With those caught creating tension in the market, many will choose to stay away until there is a more defining trend. And without any major catalyst this would lead to sideways movement within the ranges available.

