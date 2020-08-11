Analyst: If Bitcoin Breaks This Level, The Goal Is $24,000

Bitcoin had a boom and sadly, it couldn’t sustain this boom. The technical setup turned out to be stronger than fundamental, as Bitcoin lost close to $ 500 in value. BTC, which fell from its high of $ 12,200, began to find support at $ 11,800.

Correction Concerns in Bitcoin (BTC)

Most analysts argue that it will continue to become harder to break the $ 12,000 level as speculators play to make profits and buy dips in the market. However, this demand for higher support has the advantage of allaying growing concern about a major correction that rose from $ 9,800 to $ 12,000 after the increase.

A popular futures trader argued that a breakout towards the initial $ 15,000 high is on the horizon. Crypto analyst Adam Mancini confirmed that he was watching the “multi-year bullish triangle” achieved shortly after surpassing $ 12,000.

Excellent rally in bitcoin $BTCUSD up over 2k since my post below. It broke out of a multi-year bullish triangle with force. Bitcoin may be the new kid on the block but the same old classic patterns that apply to all financial assets still apply. Trend is up with 15k next target https://t.co/optig1GMku — Adam Mancini (@AdamMancini4) August 10, 2020

The $ 15,000 high would be an ideal position and a position suitable for long-term owners who want Bitcoin to break $ 14,000, the 2019 high. When Bitcoin breaks above $ 15,000, Mancini also predicts record highs of $ 24,000.

The trend of the week remains unstable, especially after today’s pump and dump. With those caught creating tension in the market, many will choose to stay away until there is a more defining trend. And without any major catalyst this would lead to sideways movement within the ranges available.



