Analyst Explained with Technical Analysis: These 3 Altcoins May Have A Big Increase!

A correction started after cryptocurrencies took some pretty good gains. Cheeky Crypto, a popular cryptocurrency analyst who evaluates technical analysis, also shared altcoins that could be the right choice in this process with his followers.

Cardano (ADA)

According to the analyst, the first altcoin to be invested in this process is Cardano (ADA). According to the analyst’s statements, the ADA chart is forming a double bottom, which may indicate an upside move. The analyst states that the upward move will be finalized with the correction to be seen before the rise.

According to the analyst, with a correction, the ADA price may fall to the levels of $ 1.17, but then the price of the cryptocurrency will move towards $ 2.6. ADA is trading at $1.19 at the time of writing, and if it reaches the levels set by the analyst, it is seen that there will be a more than double increase.

ChainLink (LINK)

The second altcoin that the analyst discussed is Chainlink (LINK). According to the analyst, the volatility seen in LINK price at the moment is not harmful. Stating that when cryptocurrencies start to rally again, there will be a big increase in DeFi tokens, the analyst states that volatility will bring price increases at that time.

According to the analyst, LINK’s first target will be the $20.6 level, and once this level is exceeded, much higher levels can be seen. As of the time of writing, LINK is trading at $ 18.2.

Polygon (MATIC)

According to the analyst, the last altcoin that investors should follow is Polygon (MATIC). According to the analyst, although MATIC has experienced a serious increase recently, there is still a large area for the rise. Stating that MATIC will turn the direction up again after a correction to be experienced, the analyst states that the buying points of the investors are important.

For MATIC, which is trading at $ 1.9 as of the time of writing, the analyst’s first target is $ 2.6, and then a quick move to $ 3.6 is possible.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.