Analyst: Bitcoin, XRP and ETH Could See These Levels Over The Weekend!

Crypto analyst Filip L. makes level predictions on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. According to him, cryptos are ready for fireworks display this weekend. Bitcoin price is seeing daily gains above an important key level. Ethereum price is facing some resistance at the 55-day SMA, but the bulls are still at work. For the start of the launch, the XRP price is set at $1.00.

Weekend levels for bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies are on their feet and making investors completely forget about the market turmoil of the past week. Bitcoin saw a daily rally above the critical $44,088 level, which is a critical level that must be surpassed to provide more upside potential. Ethereum price action looks set to break the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,267. XRP will rise above $0.88, which opens the door for the bulls to set a target at $1.00.

Bitcoin price sees bulls preparing for a 12% breakout by the end of the week. Bitcoin (BTC) price brings an excellent report card for this week as investors finally learn to live with tighter market conditions and put their money back to work to make a profit. Bitcoin price action is excellent proof of that, with a very high reaction on Feb. 04 and an unstoppable rally to $44,088 since then. With the daily close above this level, the scene looks set for the bulls to chase the $50,000 barrier.

BTC price looks set for another breakout as it converges with lower highs and higher lows. Yesterday’s daily close above $44,088 is proving that the bulls are in control and will tightly close any profit take. Expect resistance from monthly R1 near $46,740 in the short term, but the final target by the end of this week will be $48,760, prepositioning for a breach above $50,000 next week. While the White House has already said it will be a higher figure, investors will still need to assess the impact on the Fed’s policymaking and whether this will lead to a double or single rate hike from the Fed in March. This could turn into a short but aggressive bearish stream leading to a break below the 55-day SMA again and support at $39,780.

General situation in Ethereum

Ethereum bulls have a job to do before they hit an additional 12% gain by the end of this week. Ethereum (ETH) price is seeing the bulls hesitate a bit about what to do with the 55-day SMA they face today at $3,267. It is quite normal to take some profit as the price action was denied any upside yesterday. ETH price is supported by a few headwinds from overall positive sentiment as investors re-enter the markets and scan asset classes for long-term opportunities in the medium term. This should add the necessary momentum for today’s price action to a break above the 55-day SMA, potentially hitting a target at the $3,391 key level. This opens the door to an ideal scenario where Ethereum price hits the 200-day SMA near $3,600 this Sunday.