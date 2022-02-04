Analyst: Bitcoin is at the 4th Most Sold Level in History!

According to the analyst, a metric in the current period shows that Bitcoin (BTC) is at the “4th most sold level” in history. “Enterprise-adjusted dormancy flow” is a metric that has historically been used to mark potential price dips in the Bitcoin market.

Historical levels for Bitcoin

Bitcoin continues to struggle with selling pressure since dropping below $40,000, with a recent bounce near $39,000 followed by Thursday’s slump that pushed it below $37,000 once again. Will Clemente, a popular analyst who hosted the Bitcoin Intelligence podcast and wrote a newsletter to over 70,000 investors, believes current price levels are putting BTC in a potentially huge reversal position. According to the analyst, the reference digital asset is trading at the fourth-highest level of oversold in history. And what metric is he looking at as an indicator of a possible uptrend? It points to Bitcoin’s asset-adjusted dormant flow. “

is currently in the 4th best-sold period in its history by dormancy flow,” the analyst said. “Wearing the dollar-cost average in this area is probably the best approach for the long-term investor,” he tweeted.

What is an entity-adjusted dormant flow? Dormancy flow is basically about a measure of whether there are old coins or new coins moving on the chain every day. High numbers indicate that old coins are moving, while lower numbers are mostly new coins. To get the dormant flow adjusted for the institution, the destroyed value (sleep flow) of the cryptocurrency is divided by the market value. According to the chart, drowsiness flow has dropped significantly since the November peak and soot has adjusted values. Currently, the indicator is below 200,000 and such low values ​​were recorded only in three other cases, 2011, 2015 and 2019. Historically, the market rose after the organization’s adjusted sleepiness values ​​fell below 250,000, most recently in March 2020 and January 2022. Bitcoin has soared to new highs in each of the previous cases, and a similar trajectory means the bottom is in the current price ranges.