Analyst Awaits These Levels in MANA and AXS!

Decentraland (MANA) is poised to gain at least 20% this week, according to the analyst. Decentraland price rose on Sunday, setting the mood for the new trading week. Axie Infinity price is poised to move up and AXS is heading for the fourth consecutive day of earnings.

Is further rise in MANA price possible?

According to analyst Filip L., Decentraland (MANA) price was set higher after the price action broke above the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $3.00 and is now set to mark the $3.66 or 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level on Sunday. If it hits its target, the return will be around 20% at least as the 61.8% Fibonacci level will unlock more upside potential assuming the bulls can push the price beyond the monthly R1 pivot in this process. If the current headwinds prevail, the analyst expects a possible rally even to $4.00.

We expect further rallies towards $4.00 as investors process all the information from central banks last week and once again seek risky investments. On the other hand, negative news from some central bankers may cause some panic among investors. In the short-term, this level should hold, but if the pressure builds, expect more declines towards $2.56 as the negative news continues throughout the week.

According to the analyst, the price of Axie Infinity is preparing to explode upwards. AXS bulls are testing the water around $72 before reaching $73.62. Later this week, we expect a higher breakout of 16% gains, targeting $85.00. Axie Infinity (AXS) price looks set for an uptrend this week, unlocking another area and potentially gaining 16%.

The bulls are ready to tackle this after testing the $73.62 level, but face taking some profits beforehand. A temporary drop will not be welcome as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has overheated a bit and now has a chance to cool off, giving bulls room to enter before price action starts up again. AXS price will need to face the real $73.62 resistance level first and it could rise above it as the current pullback offers an opportunity to re-enter the long trade.