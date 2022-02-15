Analyst: “AVAX, ADA and These 4 Altcoins Are Well Under Valued!”

Cheeky Crypto, one of the popular YouTube channels of the crypto money market, expects these 6 altcoins to rise first after the declines. Let’s take a look at the altcoin units that analysts prioritize.

Avalanche (AVAX) and Elrond (EGLD)

Avalanche (AVAX), the first altcoin mentioned by the analyst, can be described as a layer one blockchain that functions as a platform for decentralized applications and private blockchain networks. According to the analyst, the AVAX price is currently well below its deserved price and market value, and investors can consider this an opportunity. Defined as an Ethereum competitor, AVAX is the 10th largest cryptocurrency as of the time of writing, trading at $88.

After AVAX, the analyst states that Elrond (EGLD) should be followed second. Elrond can be defined as a blockchain protocol that aims to offer extremely fast transactions using sharding. According to the analyst, Elrond actually has great potential but has not been noticed yet. This may make this cryptocurrency a good option for investors. EGLD is trading at $197 at the time of writing.

SingularityDAO (SDAO) and Vechain (VET)

According to the analyst, the next cryptocurrency project that has not reached its deserved value is SingularityDAO (SDAO). SingularityDAO can be described as a decentralized, blockchain-based organization whose main goal is to manage DynaSets, diversified baskets of crypto assets dynamically managed by AI. SDAO, the management token of SingularityDAO, is trading at $ 0.96 at the time of writing, and according to the analyst, this is a very low figure.

Another undervalued cryptocurrency, according to the analyst, is Vechain (VET). VeChain aims to use distributed governance and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to create an ecosystem that solves big data barriers for many global industries, from medicine to energy, from food and beverage to sustainability and SDG goals. As of the time of writing, VET is trading at $ 0.059.

Harmony (ONE) and Cardano (ADA)

The next altcoin to come under the analyst’s radar, Harmony can be described as a blockchain platform designed to facilitate the creation and use of DApps. The network aims to renew the way decentralized applications work by focusing on random state sharing that allows for block generation in seconds. The platform’s cryptocurrency, like the other 4 altcoins, is currently well below its value and is trading at $0.19.

The last altcoin on the analyst’s list is Cardano. Cardano works with a proof-of-stake algorithm and aims to enable global change. ADA, which is at the level of 1 dollar as of the time of writing, has not yet reached the figures it deserves, according to the analyst.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.