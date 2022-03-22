Analyst Announces The Next Binance Altcoin To Bounce From The Bottom!

Bozokcoin, an analyst who has published his work on cryptocurrencies, talked about an altcoin project that is traded on Binance and can “take action” in a recent tweet. Here are the details…

The analyst talked about this altcoin traded on Binance

The analyst, who is followed by almost 150,000 people, talked about the coins traded on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by transaction volume, in a tweet he sent recently. Bozokcoin states that almost all of the assets traded on Binance in the last six months have been at the bottom, but they have taken action respectively. Pointing to the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) and JasmyCoin (JASMY), hinting at the recent positive mood in their prices, the analyst points to the possibility of a move for BENQI (QI).

BENQI is changing hands at $0.058, up 3.7 percent at the time of writing. It has gained close to 25% over the past seven days, from $0.0451 to $0.0612. However, it is about 85 percent below the all-time high of $0.39, which it saw on August 24, 2021.

What is BENQI?

BENQI is a liquid staking protocol built on the high-speed Avalanche (AVAX) smart contract network as well as a decentralized non-custodial liquidity market. The lending protocol allows users to lend, borrow or earn interest using cryptocurrencies. The Liquid Staking protocol offers a solution for capital efficiency, giving users the opportunity to unlock their “stacked” AVAX for use in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

The founding team reports that it chose Avalanche for its decentralized network’s alleged high scalability, low fees, and compatibility with popular add-on wallets. BENQI was founded in 2021 with support of $6 million. As Somanews, its strategic investors include Ascensive Assets, Dragonfly Capital, Mechanism Capital, Arrington XRP Capital, Spartan Group, TRGC, Woodstock Fund, Ava Labs, Morningstar Ventures, GBV Capital, Skynet Trading Ltd, Rarestone Capital, Genblock Capital, Moon Inc. . large companies such as