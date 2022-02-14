Analyst Announces Next for “BTC, ETH, XRP, Cardano and SOL”!

“Is the market correction over?” Among his questions, the analyst explains and predicts the levels he expects for BTC, ETH, Cardano and SOL.

Overview for BTC, ETH, XRP, Cardano and SOL

BTC/USD. Despite the sharp price fluctuations, Bitcoin rose 2.09% last week. BTC is sitting in the middle of a wide channel after it somehow broke the resistance level at $45,478. Sales trading volume is falling, which means the bears are out of power. If buyers take this chance and return the rate to $44,000, growth could continue to $46,000 next week.

ETH/USD. Ethereum failed to follow BTC and the rate of the main altcoin has dropped 2% in the last seven days. After failing to rise above the vital $3,000 level, ETH price bounced back to the blue support level at $2,815 on the daily chart. If the bears continue to pressure and the price drops below that, the drop could soon take ETH to the $2,600-2,700 region.

XRP/USD. XRP is the biggest gainer today as its rate has increased by 24.74% last week. Despite the sharp growth, XRP continues to show strength against declining trading volume. Currently, the rate is near the $0.9150 resistance level, a break of which could be a prerequisite for a medium-term rise to $1.

ADA/USD. The rate of Cardano (ADA) has remained almost unchanged since yesterday, registering only 0.48% growth. From a technical perspective, Cardano (ADA) is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is located in the middle of the channel between the $0.917 support and the $1,209 resistance. In this context, ongoing sideways trading is a more likely scenario in the coming days.

LEFT/USD. Unlike XRP, Solana (SOL) was the biggest loser today as the price has dropped almost 16% since the start of the week. The bears continue to be stronger than the bulls as the price fails to stabilize in the $100 region. Similarly, an approach to the support level at $87.73 could lead to a breakout and a sharp decline to $80.