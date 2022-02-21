Analyst Announces New Purchases: SOL, AVAX and Beware of These 6 Cryptocurrencies!

Conor Kenny, one of the popular names in the market, shared with his followers 8 altcoins that he also invested in the uncertain situation in the market. However, at this point, it should be noted that investors should conduct their own research and that it is important to make transactions within risk control.

Enjinstarter (EJS)

Enjinstarter (EJS), the first cryptocurrency that the analyst bought and announced that he expects a big rise. Enjinstarter can be described as a launchpad for blockchain based games and metaverse related projects. Centering around the Enjin ecosystem, the launchpad is built on Enjin’s JumpNet.

According to the analyst’s statements, Enjinstarter aims to enable creators and game developers to run capital-raising campaigns and build communities with the help of blockchain technology. In addition, the analyst, who stated that EJS experienced a great decrease from its record level, states that the current figure gives an opportunity to buy. EJS is trading at $0.0324 at press time

7 Cryptocurrencies to Follow

The analyst states that there is massive fear and panic in the cryptocurrency ecosystem right now. According to the analyst, this may be the right time to invest in cryptocurrencies. The analyst states that during these declines, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) provide opportunities for buying.

In addition to these, Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT) are among the cryptocurrencies that investors should follow. Finally, the analyst states that Crypto com’s cryptocurrency, CRO, is among the cryptocurrencies that can be considered for purchase.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.