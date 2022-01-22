Analyst Announces Developments: Watch These 3 Play & Win Coins!

Play-to-earn coin projects have recorded value as blockchain-based play-to-earn (P2E) games gain momentum. Analyst Jordan Finneseth covered 3 P2E games that have seen significant developments in their network recently.

There have been important developments in this play-to-win coin project.

One of the first P2E games to see improvements in its network is Yield Guild Games (YGG), a decentralized autonomous organization focused on building a community that enables them to win through blockchains-based economies. The DAO generates revenue through the sale of NFT assets or leases to players as part of a profit-sharing model known as scholarships.

Some of the current games and investments YGG is involved in include Axie Infinity, Illuvium, Guild of Guardians, Star Atlas, Splinterlands and The Sandbox. The most recent investment for the YGG community was a $50,000 investment in Heroes of Mavia’s seed round and the $330,000 purchase of NFT land assets in the game. Another trend emerging from the gaming and NFT industries is communities focused on educating community members on how to make money through gaming.

Similar to YGG, Merit Circle (MC) invests in community-held assets that can be used by players to earn rewards, and 30 percent of all proceeds are reinvested in the DAO or distributed to token holders. The project uses educational content and one-on-one coaching sessions to help improve academics’ performance on the platform. These players have earned more than $2 million playing to date.

Another trend emerging in 2022 is the development of projects and mutual funds that aim to combine the features of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs and P2E games. BlackPool (BPT) is an example. Through the development of the DAO structure, BlackPool is now in the process of decentralizing its current operation to allow all NFT assets held by the fund to be managed by the community of token holders.