Analyst Announces A Date That Bitcoin Will Reach $ 30,000

DataDash founder and crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says he believes Bitcoin (BTC) is now in the early stages of a long-term bull cycle.

In a new video, Merten says the BTC correction that started in mid-August is now over as Bitcoin managed to stay above $ 10,000.

“I think we set the relatively low here, as we maintain this support line and clearly diverge from the resistance line.”

With the local bottom, Merten now believes that Bitcoin will make its slow upward journey, while the leading cryptocurrency will take time to convert key resistances into support.

According to Merten’s chart, Bitcoin is set to rise to an all-time high of at least $ 30,000 before the end of 2021.

“From August, we’re going to climb above relatively high levels here. We will come again and retest $ 14,000. If rejected, we will have Supported the $ 12-14k range. The previous range of resistance will be the new support.

We will act again. We will rise above the June 2019 high of $ 14,000. When we get to this level, we will be testing slightly lower highs around $ 17,000.

Our new support will now be around US $ 14,000 – 15,000. Then we will try the $ 20,000 levels and get rejected. We will then go down to $ 17,000 and then slowly move to the $ 23,000, $ 22,000 levels and start providing support at $ 20,000. After that, we can take flight. The cycle has begun. “



