Analyst announces 6 Altcoins that will double their price in April!

While the market has been a bit shaky over the past few days, crypto expert Lark Davis has identified the 6 best altcoin projects to buy in April. Here are altcoins that investors should consider, according to a popular analyst…

Analyst: This altcoin should be on the radar of investors

Cardano Whales is experiencing a rapid growth in purchases, which indicates a significant increase in network activity, which may signal a significant increase in institutional demand for Cardano. Recently, a lot of events have happened in the Cardano ecosystem, many new applications have appeared. According to the analyst, this new surge of interest in Cardona is very interesting.The first of the two things is Milkomeda, a protocol aggregation layer that brings the functions of the Ethereum virtual machine to the Ethereum virtual machine blockchains running on Cardano. This really helps all smart contracts compatible with Ethereum virtual machines to easily access the Cardano infrastructure, most of which are currently the smartest contracts on blockchains.

Binance Coin (BNB), the second altcoin on the analysts’ list, aims to bring altcoins, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume, and other cryptocurrency exchanges to the forefront of financial activity worldwide. With the new launch 2, this will allow the BNB chain to host all native Ethereum tokens with the new Binance bridge. The more compatibility we provide, the easier it will be to move assets from one place to another. According to the analyst, traders can use them to make more money on the Binance exchange by entering start-up pools and other things.

SOL, LUNA and Ethereum will double their prices next month

The next cryptocurrency on the list with big steps is Acala (ACA). Acala is a Polkadot—protected blockchain platform, as well as a universal decentralized financial network that offers a number of inter-network financial applications that allow users to make transactions in Acala Swap, issue self-service loans using the Acala stablecoin (aUSD) known. The next coin mentioned in the list is Solana. Although the idea and initial work on Solana began in 2017, the altcoin was officially launched in March 2020 by the Solana Foundation, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. There is important news for Solana: OpenSea has confirmed that it will start listing NFT Solana in April. This will also potentially help the price of Solana. Solana basically does it through the door with the largest NFT market.

According to Altcoin Buzz analyst, the next cryptocurrency expected to explode in April will be Terra (LUNA). As Somagnews previously reported, Terra is known as a Blockchain protocol that uses stable fiat-linked coins to ensure a stable price of global payment systems. According to the altcoin text, Terra combines the price stability and widespread use of fiat currencies with the censorship resistance of Bitcoin (BTC), offering fast and affordable payments. According to the analyst, ETH works as a platform for many other cryptocurrencies, as well as for the execution of decentralized smart contracts. Ethereum Merge has reached a historic high.