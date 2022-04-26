Analyst: Add to the cart and pay attention to these 3 altcoins!

The entire altcoin market has been in the red for the past few days. However, investors are still wondering which altcoins to keep and which ones to remove from their portfolios. To answer this question, let’s take a look at the list of Chris, an analyst of the Cheeky Crypto YouTube channel.

5 altcoins that you can place before the end of April

The first project on the list, Quant (QNT), was built as an operating system of distributed ledger technology (registry) and the Overledger network to connect various Blockchain networks. The project is positioned as the first operating system created for blockchains. QNT is currently trading at $106.39 and ranks 71st by market capitalization. According to the analyst, this can work well in the medium and long term.

Stellar (XLM)

The next altcoin, Stellar (XLM), is an open network that allows you to move and store money. When it was launched in July 2014, one of its goals was to expand access to financial services by reaching people in the world who do not have access to banking services. However, their priorities soon shifted to helping financial firms connect with each other using Blockchain technology.

XLM can be used to store and move money. As a result, it has great potential for growth in the future. XLM is trading at $0.19 and ranks 30th by market capitalization. Its price rose by 5.31% on April 25, indicating that this project is in a growth phase and investors can make huge profits in the future.

This altcoin attracts the attention of institutional investors

The third and last altcoin is Algorand (AGO). Algorithand is a self—sufficient decentralized blockchain-based network that supports a variety of applications. These systems are secure, scalable, and efficient, and they all have mission-critical features for efficient real-world applications. Algorithand supports computations that require reliable performance guarantees to establish new forms of trust.

ALGO removes all the technical barriers that prevent the spread of the blockchain. We can say that they have reliable technology and a cohesive team. ALGO is currently ranked 31st and is trading at $0.6799.