Analysis of the Ryzen 9 5900X CPU running while gaming

Today the 7-nanometer Ryzen 9 5900X processor is released on the market, which was presented on October 8 by the hand of Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD as part of the Ryzen 5000 series linear that among other things premieres the Zen 3 architecture, which seeks to give better performance per watt and above all to put in predicament the tenth generation of Intel processors. Here are our impressions after evaluating this CPU for several weeks.

Specs

Number of cores: 12

Number of threads: 24

Base Clock: 3.7 Ghz with maximum boost of 4.8 Ghz

Total L2 cache: 6 MB

Total L3 cache: 64MB

Socket: AM4

PCIe: 4.0

Power consumption: 105w

3200Mhz DDR4 maximum speed

For this test we use the following system:

Motherboard: MSI MPG X570 Gaming Edge Wi-Fi

Ram: 32 GB DDR4 HyperX RGB at 3200 Mhz

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080

SSD: M.2 with NVMe PCIe 4.0 FireCuda 510 1TB with speed of 5000/4000 MB / Masterliquid ML360R RGB Cooler Master Cooling System

This configuration what she sought is to get closer to the system we used to analyze the RTX 3080 with the Intel Core i9 10900k processor and be able to have a similar benchmark, since we practically use the same memories and frequencies. To close the results even more we use some of the same 4k games that have their own benchmarks, yielding the following results.



