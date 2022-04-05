Analysis of prices for shiba inu and why people leave it

The price of shiba inu has been falling nonstop since the end of October 2021, when the coin reached the current ATH level. Since then, SHIB has been falling nonstop for the past 5 months, and things don’t look very good for this coin even today.

It is predicted that the price of shiba inu will rise from today’s $0.00002676 to about $0.0000581. But looking at how the coin performed in the first quarter of 2022, this forecast may never come true. In fact, $0.00008 ATH may never be reached.

Since the future of shiba inu does not look rosy at the moment, and the price of the coin continues to fall, investors leave it in favor of other promising cryptocurrencies. That’s why the number of shiba inu owners is rapidly declining, as is the market capitalization.

Among the projects that have received the largest number of siba-inu investors is Bitgert (BRISE). This is the first crypto project to create a blockchain with zero gas fees. The price of Bitgert was also skyrocketing at the same time that shiba inu was crashing. Centcex is another project that SHIB holders are joining. Here’s more about these cryptocurrencies:

Bitgert

Bitgert is one of the cryptocurrencies that works very well in the crypto market today. The coin demonstrates one of the best price increases, and one thing that stands out in Bitgert is its ability to grow against the current. Bitgert is one of the few crypto projects that have been developing rapidly for most of the first quarter of 2022. This was at a time when shiba inu and many other major cryptocurrencies were failing.

Bitgert’s growth was driven by the quality of this project and, to a greater extent, its products. The Bitgert team created and launched the only gas-free block chain, which is still widely distributed. The Bitgert blockchain is also actively developing, including hundreds of projects launched on the Brise network. These developments of Bitgert attract many investors, including siba-inu investors.

Centrex

While Bitgert remains the largest cryptocurrency worth keeping an eye on, new projects like Centcex are also proving a force to be reckoned with. Have you seen the results that Centcex has been publishing over the last 60 days? Well, the price of the Centcex coin has increased several times during this time and reached a new level of ATH. This is at a time when even the largest coins were falling rapidly.

Centcex attracts the attention of investors due to its design, which allows it to organically increase the price of the token and generate a large income from the placed Centcex tokens. This was achieved by creating several products for the Centcex ecosystem. Thanks to the many products that the Centcex team creates, it will have millions of users who will bring enormous revenue from staking.

Shiba Inu

As mentioned above, the biggest problem of shiba inu is a collapse in prices and a decrease in the number of holders. The market capitalization of shiba inu is falling, as a result of which the coin returns to the 15th place in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies. These developments were mainly caused by poor product development of projects due to the status of the meme coin.

The Shiba team is trying to deliver products, but the pace of work has been slow, which leads to the fact that the cryptocurrency does not work well against highly useful crypto projects such as Bitgert. Without giving the shiba inu coin more utility with the help of products, investors will continue to leave and join Bitgert.